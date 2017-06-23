Beer by Bike Brigade raises money for La Crosse area school's lunch deficit

The Beer by Bike Brigade on June 23 will be raising money to help pay the deficit of the La Crosse Area School District's breakfast and lunch program.

Beer by Bike Brigade brings cyclists together for a pub crawl around La Crosse, using bicycles for transportation.

The June 23 event is a special "back alley" Beer by Bike Brigade featuring four different retail stores instead of bars. Each store has committed 100% of their profits from the event to go towards helping the school district of La Crosse reduce their lunch program deficit. The brigade hopes to bring the school district's $6,310 deficit down to zero.

Owner of Smith's Bike Shop, Erik Pueschner describes the brigade's commitment to the community, "They have always done a lot of charity work, like a chili-cook off where the proceeds of that go to help families, and now this one is an alley style beer by bike."

For more information on the brigade, visit the Beer by Bike Facebook page.