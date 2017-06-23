Glynn named Gatorade Player of the Year for track & field

Austin Glynn has proven himself as one of the better shot put and discuss throwers in the country. On Friday, he solidified it as the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

The award recognizes athletic and academic excellence and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track.

Glynn is the first Onalaska High School athlete to win the award. He is a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award later this month.

"I just overall feel honored to receive the award," Glynn said.

Glynn recently won the WIAA Division 1 shot put title and took second in the discuss at the state meet.

Earlier this year, his Mississippi Valley Conference Meet toss of 209 feet, 9 inches ranked sixth-best in the nation.

As he prepares to throw at the University of Oregon this fall, Glynn is proud for this latest accomplishment, but even more so for the hard work and distances he achieved dating back to his sophomore year. That year helped him realize his full potential.

"I think if I wouldn't have gotten that, I wouldn't have been pushing myself as hard, been as committed as I have been," Glynn said. "I realized I have a lot of potential and I need to really focus on getting my potential to the fullest."

Glynn will receive a $1,000 grant to donate to a national or local youth sports organization as part of the Gatorade Play it Forward program. Glynn can also enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why his organization deserves additional support.

Earlier this season, La Crosse Central's Kobe King was named Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He chose to donate to the Adapted Sports League.