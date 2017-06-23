Willmar halts Loggers win streak with 6-5 victory

Danny Rodriguez drove in the winning run with a sac fly in the seventh and the Willmar Stingers beat the La Crosse Loggers 6-5 on Friday.

La Crosse (9-15) saw its winning streak snapped at two, while the Stingers (11-12) won its first game in three days.

Jake Hirabayashi's RBI single in the second gave the Loggers a 1-0 lead, but Willmar responded with two runs in the second and third to take a 4-1 lead.

It was eventually 5-1, but four wild pitches and two sacrifice flys allowed La Crosse to tie the game 5-5 in the fifth.

The teams will meet again Saturday at Copeland Park to finish the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.