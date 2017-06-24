Students leave for week-long volunteer work in Pennsylvania

High school students from La Crescent are making a trip to Erie, Pennsylvania for a week of volunteer work.

42 kids and 9 chaperones loaded up the bus Saturday morning at Prince of Peace Lutheran church. Through the Group Work Camps organization, the kids will volunteer on community projects in Erie along with other faith-based groups in the country.

"It might be building a wheelchair ramp for someone who needs, who is not able to do that for themselves and needs that accessibility," said chaperone Beth Gonia. "It might be building a deck... any kind of thing that they need and aren't able to provide for themselves."

Before becoming a chaperone, Gonia was a member of work camps herself. She says the groups has grown quite a bit over the years.

"A couple years ago when I first started chaperoning, we weren't filling a coach bus there were only like 30 of us going," Gonia said. "That group of students came back that summer and said we want to fill a bus for next year and we filled a bus. Every year since, so for four straight years now, we've filled a bus with kids."

The Group Work Camps provide the opportunity to work with other churches. Chaperones said only 1 out of 6 in a work group is from their own church.

