Mayo Clinic hosts grand opening of Belle Square location

The Mayo Clinic celebrated the grand opening of it's downtown location Saturday afternoon.
From 1:00 to 3:00pm, visitors could make their way to the new Belle Square location of the Mayo Clinic on the corner of Vine and 3rd Street. Tours were provided and health care providers were on hand to answer any questions they had.
Mayo's Belle Square location officially opened on the 1st of the month.
