ReNew wraps up 2017 projects

Throughout the past 2 months, more than 100 volunteers helped with restoration projects in the Lower Northside and Depot neighborhoods, part of Habitat for Humanity's ReNew program. Saturday marked the final weekend for 2017's projects, so volunteers reflected back on their work during a celebration at Copeland Park.

"We've got free food, games and we have the Loggers sponsoring us today so we've got the Logger mascot," said Habitat La Crosse's Executive Director Kahya Fox. "We're just looking back and saying good job and thank you to everybody who helped make it happen."

ReNew's revitalization initiative moved to the Lower Northside and Depot neighborhoods for the first time this year, after spending the past 4 years in Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods.

The four weekends between the kick-off in May and the final weekend in June saw hundreds of volunteers working on dozens of projects both for rejuvenating looks and increasing security.

"There was a neighbor whose electric box was outside her home on her front porch and there was a concern over somebody shutting her electricity off," said Lower Northside resident Jeni Mitchell. "That's now been secured."

Residents say they are already noticing a difference.

"I myself have seen it just driving through this neighborhood seeing the beautification [and] seeing things being spruced up," Mitchell said.

Volunteers put in more than 500 hours of work into 22 different projects in the Lower Northside this spring. ReNew will continue in those neighborhoods next year.