Dairyland Truck and Tractor Pull comes to Tomah

The Budweiser Dairyland Truck and Tractor Pull is in Tomah June 22 through June 25.

The event began on Thursday and features six shows over four days. Shows feature various pull classes, each with different weights and engine sizes.

Classes compete against each other to see who can pull a tractor the fastest.

Travis Schlabach of the Bone Yard Tractor Team comments on this year's tractor pull, "We've had some good luck. We've won some, struggled some, but its a tough class. This is the best of the vehicles in the United States right here, at this pull, pulling."

This year's pull wraps up tomorrow but not before bringing in $15 million to the local economy, according to Monroe County.

To learn more about the tractor pull, visit the event's website.