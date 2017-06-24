Ham Radio users practice their skills on Radio Field Day

The Mississippi Valley Amateur Radio Association (MVARA) is participating in the American Radio Relay League's "Radio Field Day" this weekend.

Every June since 1933, ham radio users all around the country set up transmitting stations to demonstrate the power of ham radios, the skill that goes into their use, and the service they provide to communities across America.

MVARA in La Crosse uses the event to compete against other clubs to see who can communicate with the most users, as well as to practice their emergency response capabilities.

Cory Lynch of MVARA spoke on how essential the ham radio is, "When the infrastructure goes down for phone calls, and public safety, radio, and internet, amateur radio is there to help."

Lynch says amateur radios can be especially critical during natural disasters, and that during Hurricane Katrina they were an important source of communication between emergency responders and those in need of help.

