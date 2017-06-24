Tabby Town's Mega Adoption Expo attempts to give animals a new home

Petco in Onalaska was filled with all types of furry and feathered friends for Tabby Town USA's 6th annual Mega Adoption Expo on June 24.

The expo provided a unique one-stop shopping opportunity for people to experience many different rescue and humane society organizations all at once.

This family-friendly event featured informational booths, an opportunity to get a microchip implant to help identify your pet, as well as a chance to see and adopt all types of animals.

Founder and Mayor of Tabby Town USA, Marie Glover, elaborated on the inspiration behind the adoption expo, "We decided it would be really cool to have a family fun day, and we thought why not invite all the other animal groups that are around. So there are several dog groups, we have bunny rabbits and a chicken to pet."

"Everybody here is up for adoption today so it's kind of neat for a family to go to one place and see all the different animals that are available," Glover said.

If you missed the adoption expo and are looking for a pet, contact Tabby Town USA at (608) 634-4614, or visit their website.