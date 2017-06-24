La Crescent, West Salem to meet in Viroqua Tournament title game

La Crescent and West Salem will play for the title at the Viroqua American Legion baseball tournament.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Park Bowl in Viroqua.

La Crescent is 3-0 for the weekend after beating Union Grove 11-3 Saturday morning. West Salem beat Prairie du Chien 9-8 and Westby 12-4 in six innings to reach the finals.

Prior to the championship game, Tomah will face Onalaska at 10:30 a.m., Union Grove will battle Prairie du Chien at 1 p.m. and Westby takes on Viroqua at 3:30 p.m.

Here's a full list of scores from Saturday's action:

La Crescent 11, Union Grove 3

Prairie du Chien 8, Onalaska 2

West Salem 9, Prairie du Chien 8

Union Grove 7, Tomah 5

West Salem 12, Westby 4 (6 INN)

Viroqua 11, Tomah 10