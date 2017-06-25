Loggers' rally falls short vs Willmar

Luke Rasmussen hit a 2-run home run in the eighth inning but the La Crosse Loggers' late rally fell short Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Willmar.

La Crosse (9-17) had the tying run on third base in the ninth against Stingers pitcher Braxton Johns, but Nolan Bumstead made a diving stop at third base to throw out Cameron Cannon to seal the win at Copeland Park.

Cannon gave the Loggers a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a RBI double to left, scoring Jake Thurber.

Willmar answered with two home runs in the third inning by Caleb Ledbetter and Josh Bissonette to lead 2-1, then tallied single runs in the fifth and eighth to take a 4-1 lead.

La Crosse will host Bismarck on Sunday at Copeland Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.