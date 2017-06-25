Panitzke, Humfeld, Moore earn 3rd feature wins of season

Nick Panitzke survived a rash of late-race cautions Saturday to win his third Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery Late Model feature race of the season.

Panitzke started ninth in the 24-car field at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, but quickly worked his way to third. He passed Tony Leis for the lead on lap 18, then held off Brad Powell for the win. Steve Carlson finished third.

Randy Humfeld avoided late-race contact between Bob Fort and Steve Bachman to win his third Dean's Satellite Sportsmen feature of the season.

Fort led with four to go, but made contact with Bachman on the backstretch and suffered heavy damage, sending him to the garage and ultimately a 11th place finish. Bachman finished 12th. Brad Warthan came home second, followed by Adam Oxborough. Humfeld and Warthan have combined to win all five features this season.

Adam Moore won the Auto Value Thunderstox feature for the second week in a row, beating Jason Bolster and Scott Mahlum to the line. Moore now has a series-best three feature wins.

Nate Towner won the ANTS Complete Pest Control Hornets feature. Mike Peters won the mini van feature.

Racing will return on Friday and Saturday next week for the Star Spangled Spectacular when the TUNDRA Super Late Models, Midwest Truck Series and the UMA Midwest Modifies will be racing.