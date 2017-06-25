Majeski's Xfinity debut cut short by accidents

A pair of accidents ended Ty Majeski's NASCAR Xfinity Series debut early on Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

The Seymour, Wisconsin, and La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway regular qualified 10th for the American Ethanol E15 250, but shredded a right front tire on the first run of the night, then made contact with Kyle Benjamin on lap 118 and sustained damage to the right front.

The night ended less than 30 laps later, when Majeski made hard contact with the wall in turn 2. He finished 34th in a race won by William Bryon.