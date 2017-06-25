Madison police say 52-year-old man was stabbed to death - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Madison police say 52-year-old man was stabbed to death

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison police say a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment.

Officers were called to a four-unit building on West Badger Road about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was dead at the scene. Police say he was stabbed multiple times.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says authorities have detained a 27-year-old man described as a person of interest in the case. Koval says it appears the person of interest and the victim were roommates.

The killing was Madison's fifth homicide of the year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.