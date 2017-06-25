Company: 5th worker has died after Wisconsin mill explosion - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Company: 5th worker has died after Wisconsin mill explosion

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin company says a fifth worker has died after an explosion last month at its corn milling plant.

Didion Milling officials say Carlos "Charly" Nunez died Friday at a hospital from injuries he suffered in the May 31 explosion at the plant in Cambria. The community is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Madison.

The blast and fire occurred as employees were working the overnight shift.

Didion Milling employs more than 200 in facilities in Johnson Creek, Cambria and Markesan.

