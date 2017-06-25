Governor Walker sets off on annual motorcycle ride through Wisconsin

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker is hitting the road on his Harley this weekend, to promote tourism in Wisconsin.

A group of about 90 motorcyclists took off Saturday morning in Cross Plains for a two-day ride through the state.



The governor says Wisconsin is an amazing place that's sometimes under-appreciated, so the tour is a chance to get out and see some of the things you don't get to see every day in the Badger state.

"It's a great way to tour some of the things we've got here that are just a little bit off the beaten trail, so whether it's getting a little cheese or getting a little food, it's highlighting some of the great attractions we've go here and across the state," says Walker.

The two-day ride across the state is in Chippewa Falls Saturday night. The group will then go to Neillsville, Mauston and Baraboo on Sunday for a tour of Circus World.