Motorcyclists ride to raise money for a good cause

On Sunday morning, hundreds of bikers geared up for a motorcycle ride for a good cause. Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the La Crosse Harley Davidson for the 2nd Annual Riders for Survivors.

Cancer can be devastating.

"It's just an honor to be able to represent other cancer survivors in the community," said Kristin Nedvidek, Ride Master with the 2nd Annual Riders for Survivors.

Nedvidek knows the devastation firsthand.

"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma almost six years ago. Next month it will be," Nedvidek said. "And, I went through chemotherapy."

Along with the chemotherapy, one local program gave her strength throughout her battle with cancer.

"I had the LIVESTRONG at the Y Program to help me regain my strength and build connections with other survivors," said Nedvidek.

Riders for Survivors raises money to help other adults battling cancer in the LIVESTRONG Program offered with La Crosse Area YMCA.

"It is meant for them to regain their health and well-being, and it's absolutely free to them and their families to be a part of that program," said Denise Malone, Cancer Survivorship Coordinator with La Crosse Area YMCA. "So, this is our way of helping to financially sustain that program for the community."

Nedvidek was selected to be this year's Ride Master.

"I'm leading the pack off," she said. "Denise has worked with hundreds of other cancer survivors, and it's such an honor for her to think of me and nominate me for this role today."

For Nedvidek, Riders for Survivors shows her the support cancer patients have within the local community.

"The turnout today is so amazing to see, and it's so close to my heart," she said. "And, I'm thankful for everyone to be here and support."

Even though there is currently no cure for cancer, the dollars raised from Riders for Survivors helps those fighting cancer come out on the other side "biker tough" physically and emotionally.

The ride on Sunday spanned 101 miles with four stops along the way. Malone said the Riders for Survivors event has gained a lot of support from the community. She hopes to see the program continue to grow in the future.









