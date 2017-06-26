Legion baseball: West Salem blanks La Crescent to win Viroqua Tournament

West Salem Post 51 used a 3-run fifth inning and a combined 1-hit shutout from its pitching staff Sunday to beat La Crescent 5-0 in the championship game of the Viroqua Tournament.
Both teams finished 3-1 at the tournament held at the Viroqua Park Bowl.
The game was scoreless until Trevor Kastenschmidt drove in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly to left field. Alex Jeranek and Jake Whitbeck followed with back-to-back singles to plate two more runs.
Viroqua finished third in the 8-team tournament after beating Westby/Coon Valley 10-2 in five innings. Onalaska finished seventh after beating Tomah 6-4.
RELATED: La Crescent, West Salem to meet in Viroqua Tournament title game
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.