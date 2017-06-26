Loggers break out bats in rout of Larks

Jake Hirabayashi went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and the La Crosse Loggers tallied 14 hits in a 11-3 win over Bismarck Sunday at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (10-17) had five players finish with two or more hits, and had every starter reached base to snap a 2-game losing streak.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, La Crosse scored three runs in the third, capped by David Villar's single to left.

In the fifth, Hirabayashi singled to right to drive in Villar and Luke Rasmussen to make it 5-2.

Rasmussen drove in a run in the sixth with a RBI single to left, then the Loggers scored twice on wild pitches in the seventh to take a 8-3 lead.

Hirabayashi capped a breakout night for the offense in the eighth with a RBI single to right field.

The Larks (13-14) threatened to tie the game in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with no outs against Chris Boettcher.

But the right-hander from Metamora, Illinois only allowed one run to score, then induced a double-play ball from Mitch Gallagher to end the inning with La Crosse leading 5-3.

The teams will meet again Monday night to conclude the 2-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Copeland Park.