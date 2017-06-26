A BBQ Competition cook-off in Sparta will benefit Bike and Board Park and Suicide Awareness. The upcoming Cooking For Awareness BBQ Cook-Off Competition is scheduled for July 15, 2017 @ 8:00 am - 8:00 pm at the Sparta Bike & Board Park.



Their suicide awareness fundraiser is geared toward focusing the public's attention on suicide awareness and prevention.



A major goal of this event is to show support for the families and friends of the more than 41,000 Americans who die by suicide, and the 20 million people who suffer from depression, each year.



Support of the BBQ Competition Fundraiser will also benefit the Sparta Bike & Board Park to assist with general up-keep to ensure a safe park environment for our local youth.



Contact Shawn McManus, 608-269-3029, if you're interested in learning more.



More information visit their Facebook page.