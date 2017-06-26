Medical Monday: Importance of well-child exams

While kids are busy enjoying the summer parents may want to start planning for their fall physicals. Dr. Anna Jackson, Gundersen Health System Pediatrician, discussed the importance of well-child exams and sports physicals.
Dr. Jackson wants to encourage parents to make appointments now instead of waiting until right before fall practices and school begin.
Watch the attached video to learn about the benefits of well visits.
