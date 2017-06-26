Body recovered by Trempealeau Lock and Dam

An investigation is underway after a body is recovered by the Trempealeau Lock and Dam Monday morning.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing much information at this time.
We do know that the body of a male victim was pulled from the Mississippi by the dam. The person's identity has not been made public.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.