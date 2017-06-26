After Greek and Icelandic, is French the next trendy yogurt?

By CANDICE CHOI

NEW YORK (AP) - There's Greek yogurt, Icelandic yogurt and Australian yogurt. Now, the U.S. maker of Yoplait is hoping to revive its declining sales by marketing yet another culture in the yogurt section.

Enter "Oui," which General Mills is hailing as the arrival of "French-style" yogurt in the United States. Like the yogurts that channel the heritages of other countries, however, the company says there's no official definition for French yogurt.

David Clark, head of U.S. yogurt at General Mills, says "French is more a standard we have created."

The attempt to cultivate a trendy new yogurt comes as overall sales are slumping and General Mills has been particularly hard-hit. The company attributes the industry-wide weakness to a lack of exciting new options since Greek yogurt upended the market years ago.

