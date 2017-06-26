At least one person dead after motorcycle accident in Winona

At least one person is dead after a motorcycle accident that happened in Winona around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A 55-year-old male from O'Fallon, Illinois was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

His passenger was a 57-year-old female, also from O'Fallon.

The Harley Davidson was in the left lane heading north on Highway 61 in Winona.

A deer came onto the roadway from the north and was hit by the motorcycle.

The Harley Davidson crossed over the center curb and was struck by a south bound 2011 Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford, 48-year-old Matthew Broghammer of Winona, was uninjured.

At least one of the people on the motorcycle died, but Minnesota State Patrol has not given out that information just yet.

They will release an update at noon on Monday.