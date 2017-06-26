New camera, more views into lives of Decorah Eagles

For many years now, millions of people around the world have logged on to watch the Decorah Eagles in their nest in Decorah.

Each year people could watch the circle of life, as new eagles were hatched, grew up, and fledged.

But once they leave the nest, there is very little to see on the camera.

"The nest cameras, really, they're buried in the trees, and once the eagles fledge, there's not much opportunity to see them, unless they're catching a meal from mom or dad there," said John Howe, director of the Raptor Resource Project.

So the Raptor Resource Project has added a new camera at the nearby Decorah Fish Hatchery. It'll give viewers a chance to see the eagles in action away from the nest.

"We're hoping to see them diving in and catching some fish, maybe catch them up on the maple tree, and then see them on the limestone bluffs over to the east," Howe said.

Howe says this will add a whole new dimension to what is already a very popular eagle experience.

"We're just going to catch more of their lives here. And I think for the eagleholics and people out there, and classrooms and everything else, it's just going to give them a different dimension into a different part of the eagle's lives."

RRP is also working with the Friends of the Fish Hatchery to add a screen to the visitors center, which will give visitors a chance to watch the nest camera at the same time as being at the park.