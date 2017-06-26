La Crosse man headed to trial for child sex crimes

A La Crosse man charged with child sex crimes is headed to trial.

Robert J. Mattingley, 42, waived his preliminary hearing and stood mute in court Monday.

Mattingley is charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattingley posted an ad online for sex on Craigslist in late May.

An undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl arranged a meet up. That's when Mattingley was taken into custody.

MORE:

Two local men arrested on child sex crime charges