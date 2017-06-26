Minnesota woman diagnosed with cancer same day husband dies

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease this month is facing another hurdle.

KARE-TV reports that 36-year-old Tessie Sylvester from West St. Paul has been diagnosed with cancer. Sylvester received the news of her diagnosis the same day her husband, 44-year-old John Sylvester, died.

Doctors say the cancer has spread to her liver and lymph nodes which eliminates the option of surgery. Sylvester is expected to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.

A fundraising campaign on the site GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical bills. As of Monday more than $170,000 has been raised.

