Minnesota woman diagnosed with cancer same day husband dies - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota woman diagnosed with cancer same day husband dies

Posted: Updated:

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease this month is facing another hurdle.

KARE-TV reports that 36-year-old Tessie Sylvester from West St. Paul has been diagnosed with cancer. Sylvester received the news of her diagnosis the same day her husband, 44-year-old John Sylvester, died.

Doctors say the cancer has spread to her liver and lymph nodes which eliminates the option of surgery. Sylvester is expected to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.

A fundraising campaign on the site GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical bills. As of Monday more than $170,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.