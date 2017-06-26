Vikings player Floyd expected to appear in Arizona court - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Vikings player Floyd expected to appear in Arizona court

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd is expected to appear in an Arizona court after being flagged for failed alcohol tests that are part of his monitoring for house arrest in Minnesota.

The Scottsdale City Court hearing Monday will give Floyd a chance to make his case regarding the failed breathalyzer tests and one he missed earlier this month.

Vikings officials say they encouraged Floyd to drink a fermented tea called kombucha he says was the reason he was flagged for drinking alcohol and violating terms of his house arrest.

Floyd pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to extreme drunken driving. Police say they found Floyd passed out behind the wheel on Dec. 12. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.217, more than 2 ½ times the legal limit in Arizona.

