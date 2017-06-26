Copy-DOJ denies group's request for swag costs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's Department of Justice has denied a liberal group's request for records detailing promotional purchases during his tenure.

One Wisconsin Now filed an open records request on May 30 seeking all records related to payment for "all promotional items or 'swag'" between January 2015, when Schimel took office, through May 31, 2017.

Assistant Attorney General Paul Ferguson responded on Friday saying the request was too broad.

One Wisconsin Now made the request as a follow-up to a January request that produced documents showing DOJ has spent nearly $53,000 on items such as backpacks, golf towels, commemorative coins, notebooks, tumblers and bracelets between the 2013-14 fiscal year and the current fiscal year. Schimel's administration is responsible for $37,675.

