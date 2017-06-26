Conference works at improving nutrition in Wisconsin schools

It's hard to think of a time when schools did not serve daily lunches to our kids, but only 60 years ago, it was still a pretty new idea in the country.

Most of us can remember standing in line, waiting for that hot meal to be served before heading back to our classrooms. But those meals are constantly changing, trying to become better, healthier and in Wisconsin, the School Nutrition Association Conference is where that happens.

The School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin holds an annual conference with seminars aimed at improving quality of food programs. This year, that conference comes to the La Crosse Center.

"Menu planning, portion sizing, understanding the regulations... there's a lot of stuff we bring back to our kitchens," said Sarah Mumm, kitchen manager at Holmen High School.

The fire department was even on hand to give classes in CPR.

"You should always challenge yourself to learn more and you should always be ready for any safety hazard [that] happens," said Angela Moe, a staff member from Central High School.

Not too long ago in US history, school lunch programs were a new idea. Keynote speaker Marilyn Hurt gave some insight into where this all came from and where to go from here.

"We can learn from the experiences of the people of the past," said Hurt. "If we understand our past, we can better deal with the present and plan for the future."

Planning for the future isn't always an easy task, according to Hurt. Dollar amounts are not always there to improve or make changes, but she says those hurdles have been there before.

"Look... somebody has been there and done that before you, and they not only survived, they thrived," Hurt said. "So take heart, learn a lesson from them and be inspired."

For Wisconsin, it marks 60 years of the conference, coming together, bringing new ideas and helping bring better food to our future generations.

The conference continues through Wednesday June 28 at the La Crosse Center. The School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin began in 1955, although some of the first school meals began in Milwaukee around 1904. Wisconsin, keeping with it's dairy tradition, became the first state to implement a school milk program in 1954.