Weinerdrone latest add to Oscar Mayer's Weinerfleet - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Weinerdrone latest add to Oscar Mayer's Weinerfleet

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Business Wire Photo: Business Wire
Photo: Business Wire Photo: Business Wire

Want a hot dog delivered by drone?

It could happen.

Oscar Mayer announced Monday that they're adding two new vehicles to their WinerFleet. 

The first is a WeinerCycle, a three-wheeled moped, which is decked out in the colors similar to the original Weinermobile. They cycle even features a sidecar shaped like the iconic Weinermobile that doubles as a hot dog warming station according to the company. 

The WeinerDrone also looks like original ride. The quadcopter can deliver one hot dog from a built in bay.

Oscar Mayer, in a release, said it is the first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft designed for remote location delivery.

Besides the two new vehicles and the original Weinermobile, Oscar Mayer also operates a WeinerMini and the WeinerRover.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.