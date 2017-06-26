Weinerdrone latest add to Oscar Mayer's Weinerfleet

Want a hot dog delivered by drone?
It could happen.
Oscar Mayer announced Monday that they're adding two new vehicles to their WinerFleet.
The first is a WeinerCycle, a three-wheeled moped, which is decked out in the colors similar to the original Weinermobile. They cycle even features a sidecar shaped like the iconic Weinermobile that doubles as a hot dog warming station according to the company.
The WeinerDrone also looks like original ride. The quadcopter can deliver one hot dog from a built in bay.
Oscar Mayer, in a release, said it is the first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft designed for remote location delivery.
Besides the two new vehicles and the original Weinermobile, Oscar Mayer also operates a WeinerMini and the WeinerRover.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.