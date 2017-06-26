Portion of Monitor Street in La Crosse switching to three lanes

The City of La Crosse is changing the way drivers proceed down a north side street.
The City Engineering department said Monitor Street between Rose Street and Lang Drive will go from a four lane street down to a three lane street.
The work will start Tuesday night and be finished by Wednesday night.
The street will remain open during the change.
City crews will work at night to remove current paint markings and replace them with new ones.
