State leaders celebrate "Wisconsin Cheese Day"

Just a few weeks after becoming the official state dairy product, cheese was back in the spotlight at Great Lakes Cheese factory in La Crosse.

Several state leaders paid a visit to the factory to celebrate Wisconsin Cheese Day and the successes of the Wisconsin cheese industry.

Agriculture Department Secretary Ben Brancel toured the facility and said the future is bright for the industry throughout the state.

"We rely more on advice and consultation than we ever have in the past," he said. "So we have young people coming in to be a nutritionist as well as healthcare providers for our livestock."

Wisconsin produces nearly 26 percent of the nation's cheese and 14 percent of its overall milk production.

"The number of job opportunities today are much greater than they have ever been in the past," Brancel said. "The number of people employed in the entire dairy structure are as many as we've ever had too."

The state of Wisconsin has 1,200 licensed cheese makers that produce more than 600 varieties sold around the world.