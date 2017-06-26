First weekend of Losey Boulevard's reduced speed

This past weekend marks the first few days of the new reduced speed limit on Losey Boulevard.

The lowered speed limit that the La Crosse City Council voted for earlier in June took effect last Friday. Now lowered from 30 miles per hour to 25, drivers will have to transition to the updated speed limit or face a ticket.

Sergeant Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department elaborated on the first few days of the new speed limit, "Unfortunately we issued 17 citations between Friday and Saturday, the fastest of which was 50 miles an hour, and the average speed of those 17 violators was 42 miles an hour."

"We are still working to get the word out that the speed limit has dropped, and we are asking people to voluntarily comply and slow their speeds down out here at Losey Boulevard." Said Walsh.

Walsh also comments that police are out enforcing the new speed limit, so be sure to slow down.

For more information on why the speed was lowered, contact the La Crosse City Council at (608) 789-7510, visit their web page, or click here for previous WXOW coverage.