Suspect in drug conspiracy ring sentenced to prison

A La Crosse man is headed to prison for his role in one of the biggest methamphetamine conspiracy operations in La Crosse's history.

MORE: 17 arrested on felony drug conspiracy charges

29-year-old John Vang was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision in La Crosse County Court on Monday.

"When you sell to addicts, you prey upon that addiction, you exploit that addiction for your own purposes," Judge Scott Horne said. "That in no way shape or form can be accepted."

With his guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to not ask for more than four years behind bars.

"It's difficult to read some of these character letters that try to paint Mr. Vang in a positive light, to believe he's a model employee to believe he's done so much for his family," prosecuting attorney John Kellis said. "He's really gone above and beyond to minimize his involvement in this."

But the defense argues Vang's minimal involvement is based on facts.

"He's not a kingpin, he does not have a criminal record so probation makes sense in this situation," defense attorney Theodore Skemp, said.

Tom Johnson of the MEG-Unit played an instrumental role in the initial investigation launched in 2014. While he admits methamphetamine continues to make its way into the region, getting people involved in the trafficking off the street is a win.

"We attempt to interrupt and dismember that flow, so to speak, and we feel pretty good about those victories when they happen."

Judge Scott Horne said the level of activity and quantities of drugs involved were far too great for the crime to be one of an addiction.

Prosecutors said Vang was a "significant player" in getting pounds of methamphetamine into the La Crosse area every week, for years. The defense argued Vang only admitted to helping his brother weigh a small amount of the drug on one or two occasions.