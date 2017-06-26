Picnic provided for patients dealing with MS

Gundersen Health System sponsored their annual picnic for persons dealing with multiple sclerosis at Black River Beach Monday evening.

Each year people dealing with MS have a chance to come have a meal with family and friends and socialize outdoors. Gundersen provides monthly educational events for their MS patients, however those are typically more formal. This serves as a way to get to know each other without the disease being the main focus.

"We get to know their patients very well, we see them through the whole process of diagnosis all the way through all their visits, testing... so we get to know them and their families quite well and this is just somewhere outside of the institution," said Holly Solberg, an RN with Gundersen.

MS is the most widespread disabling neurological condition in young adults with an estimated 200 new cases diagnosed each week in the US.

