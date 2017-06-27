Judkins' big night not enough for Loggers vs Bismarck

Grand Judkins finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBI but the La Crosse Loggers fell short of a sweep of Bismarck in a 7-4 loss Monday.

The Larks (14-14) scored three runs in the second and fourth innings to build a 7-2 lead. La Crosse (10-18) once again had a chance to tie the game late, but the rally fell short in the ninth.

Judkins opened the scoring for La Crosse in the third inning with a towering home run to right field, trimming the Larks' lead to 4-2. He later drove in run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to right.

La Crosse begins a 6-game road trip Tuesday in Duluth. The Loggers will play at home again on Monday, July 3 vs Waterloo.