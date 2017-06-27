Commonweal presents "Steel Magnolias"

A celebration of friendship 30-years in the making is coming to the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro. Fan favorite, Steel Magnolias opens Saturday and runs through October 23.

Synopsis courtesy of Commonweal Theatre:

After 30 years, there's still no story that better celebrates the gift of friendship than Steel Magnolias! The close-knit women who frequent Truvy's Beauty Salon have lots of time to gossip, but it's their unshakeable bonds that define them. Amid cuts, curls and free advice, these six glorious Southern belles share the joys and bear the sorrows of life together. With its mix of quick humor, quirky personalities and touching sentimentality, you'll fall in love all over again with a story and characters that are "as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel."

To buy tickets, call the box office at 800-657-7025 or go online to commonwealtheatre.org.