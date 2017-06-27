"Haunted" Milwaukee bar headed for Netflix?

A historic haunted cigar bar in Walker's Point is in the national spotlight. It may become part of a new Netflix series.

Shakers Cigar Bar once served as a speakeasy in the 1920's, but the building on South Second Street dates back to the 1800's. Owner Bob Weiss said there is apparent paranormal activity in parts of the building like the upstairs sleeping area where guests can stay.

"We had people attempt to spend the night all night in the dead hooker's bedroom upstairs and about 10 percent are successful. I've had other things; you'll be up there and hear stilettos walking back and forth. Obviously the person next to you is still asleep and you look around there's nothing there," said Weiss.

And now, Weiss said Netflix will feature Shaker's in an upcoming series covering eight unique locations across the globe.

"Certainly they are the largest content provider in the world now, and I guess ostensibly we're going to be in 193 countries so I feel pretty good about that," remarked Weiss when asked how he felt about Shaker's being featured on the show.

Some sources say that featuring the Milwaukee bar is not a done deal, and as of right now, the location is only in consideration for the show. If Shaker's Cigar Bar does end up getting put on-air, you can catch that Netflix series a little later this year or possibly next year.

