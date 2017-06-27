Not guilty pleas for man accused of killing deputy - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Not guilty pleas for man accused of killing deputy

Posted: Updated:
LADYSMITH, Wis. (AP) - -

Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of a man accused of killing a Rusk County sheriff's deputy.

Forty-four-year-old Doug Nitek is facing 31 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Deputy Dan Glaze. Nitek appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Monday where his attorneys entered the pleas on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says Nitek fatally shot Glaze Oct. 29 while the deputy investigated why Nitek's car was parked in the middle of a field.

The complaint also alleges Nitek fired a rifle toward an armored vehicle that arrived on the scene, endangering the lives of responding officers.

Nitek is at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun on $1 million cash bond. A trial has been scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.