Not guilty pleas for man accused of killing deputy

Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of a man accused of killing a Rusk County sheriff's deputy.

Forty-four-year-old Doug Nitek is facing 31 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Deputy Dan Glaze. Nitek appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Monday where his attorneys entered the pleas on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says Nitek fatally shot Glaze Oct. 29 while the deputy investigated why Nitek's car was parked in the middle of a field.

The complaint also alleges Nitek fired a rifle toward an armored vehicle that arrived on the scene, endangering the lives of responding officers.

Nitek is at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun on $1 million cash bond. A trial has been scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

