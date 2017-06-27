Plover boy undergoes successful lung transplant

A two year-old boy from Plover has received a new chance at life after undergoing a double lung transplant in a St. Louis hospital.

Roland Raabe was born with a rare lung disorder that hindered his breathing and he was constantly connected to a ventilator.

The Raabe's temporarily relocated to St. Louis where they expected to wait months for a donor.

Roland's mother Cathy received the phone call she's been waiting for after just seven weeks, a rather short period of time to wait for a donor.

"It was an exciting moment and a scary moment," she told Newsline 9 on the phone from her St. Louis apartment. "A lot of going back and forth with the lung to make sure it was healthy [and] it was right for Roland."

The surgery was performed early Friday morning.

"I asked the nurse to whisper in his ear that we love him," she said. "We had a personal call from the nurse letting us know how it was going, what they were doing."

The nine hour surgery was a success and Roland was gifted with two new and healthy lungs.

"For me, the moment I'm really looking forward to is being able to pick him up and twirl him around without getting all tangled up in the cords," she said. "I am so proud of him and so excited for him."

As of Sunday, Roland was under sedation, which is normal, but is already beginning to breathe on his own.

The family expects to return home to Plover in three months.