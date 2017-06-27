Coalition recognizes 10 years of collaboration

The Changing the Culture of Risky Drinking Behavior Coalition is celebrating the end of a 10 year endeavor.

Reflecting on all the work they've accomplished in the La Crosse community during a luncheon on Tuesday afternoon.

Catherine Kolkmeier, Director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium said their efforts have focused on diminishing underage and binge drinking habits over time and although they won't formally meet as a group anymore, some efforts will continue.

One being the responsible beverage server training offered to bartenders and those serving at hotels, restaurants, and festivals in the area.

"That's going to continue beyond our grant through a few different means. One is that the police department has agreed to take on the training role. They, I believe will continue to call on some of our trainers from within the community to continue to help to actually put on those trainers. We've also worked with the City Council and the City of La Crosse to provide a funding mechanism to provide the materials," said Kolkmeier.

Since 2007, they have trained 494 servers, in addition to 421 volunteers with festivals.

"There are different kinds of conversations taking place in this community now about alcohol and how to do it safely. Our common ground all along was that nobody wanted to lose someone because of alcohol related injuries and that's something everybody can get behind," added Kolkmeier.

The coalition has also worked to educate local elected officials while developing language for seven Social Host ordinances, one resolution pending for alcohol safety, and one ordinance pending with the La Crosse City Council to eliminate all you can drink specials.