Republican Nicole Schneider won't run for Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Deep-pocketed political neophyte Nicole Schneider has ruled out a run for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin as a Republican.

A Republican with direct knowledge of Schneider's decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Schneider will not run.

Schneider didn't immediately respond to emails or phone calls.

Schneider was one of several Republicans considering a run next year against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Her departure is significant because she could have tapped personal wealth for the race.

Schneider is the daughter-in-law of the former head of Green Bay-based Schneider National Trucking.

Other Republicans considering a run include state Sen. Leah Vukmir; state Rep. Dale Kooyenga; state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald; and businessmen Eric Hovde and Kevin Nicholson.

