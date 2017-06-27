FBI: Bones are not those of missing Wisconsin boy

The FBI has determined that bone fragments dug up from a yard 27 years ago are not those of a 5-year-old Wisconsin boy who vanished in 1983.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department Inspector Jim Risseeuw tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin the bones were determined to have come from animals. That leaves the disappearance of Bobby Joe Fritz still unsolved.

The boy was last seen playing outside his Campbellsport home with his siblings on May 14, 1983.

Sheboygan County renewed the push to solve the case last year, even though the boy disappeared from neighboring Fond du Lac County.

In 1990, authorities dug up the property of a prime suspect in Bobby Joe's disappearance and recovered four small bones. The man was never charged in the boy's abduction. He died of cancer in federal prison in 2008.

