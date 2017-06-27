Stores unsure about impact of Minnesota's new liquor law - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Stores unsure about impact of Minnesota's new liquor law

NELSON, Wis. (AP) - -

Retailers on both sides of the Wisconsin-Minnesota border are on the fence about how Minnesota's new Sunday liquor sales law will affect businesses.

The Leader-Telegram reports the law taking effect this weekend allows packaged liquor in Minnesota to be sold from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Liquor sales on Sundays have been banned in the state previously.

Some residents near the border have been purchasing liquor in Wisconsin on Sundays. Some Minnesota store owners say they're concerned that customers are used to going to Wisconsin to buy liquor and that the new law won't generate enough business to cover the costs of staying open.

A main concern is the sales tax difference. Minnesota has a 9.7 percent alcohol tax while Wisconsin has a 5.5 percent tax.

