Jake the Diamond Dog steals the show at Tincaps game

The Fort Wayne Tincaps started their week off with a 5-1 win Monday, but it was a certain four-legged helper that got the attention online.

Jake the Diamond Dog made an appearance at the Tincaps game and showed off just how good of a boy he is. The dog made rounds in the infield delivering water bottles to the players. In return, he got some affection and online fame.

MLB reporter Adrian Garro reports Jake has entertained Minor League fans at ballparks around the country. He has served as an honorary batboy and other positions.

His website says Jake is "the best darn dog in professional baseball.

"A utility player that does it all. Always a fan favorite. Jake is one of the most original acts in the game. Barnstorming across America to ballparks where his full-game performance includes: delivering the game ball to the pitcher, shagging foul balls, taking water and towels to the umps, playing batboy, catching Frisbees and honoring the Sweetheart of the Game."

Jake is a touring dog that travels across the Midwest.

