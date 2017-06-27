Better Together Project to enhance mental wellness

After a year of planning, Better Together's implementation stage has been awarded funding for the next 5 years.

Heather Quackenboss, Project Coordinator for Better Together said is to answer the question, "What is your mental wellness?" In a collaborative way.

"Looking at how can we improve resiliency? How can we improve connections? Looking at how can the people who we work with every day, our teachers, our parents, our business owners and employees, and our faith leaders; how can we make sure that they have the skills, knowledge, and tools that they need to better help people. Particularly if they are heading into a mental health crisis," said Quackenboss.

According to Nami, 50 percent of mental health diagnosis happen by the age of fourteen. Better Together's mission focuses on coping skills and social connections in a prevention effort.

Sarah Johnson, Mental Health Director at the La Crosse Area Family YMCA said the $1 million grant from the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin (AHW) Foundation at the Medical College of Wisconsin will assist them in minimizing the stigma that still exists around mental illness.

"One of my big efforts is to really help normalize conversations about mental health and help educate everyone that we all have it. We all have mental health," said Johnson.

"I think a role model is probably one of the most important things a human could have, honestly. The teen center for me is a big social aspect of my life," said Adam Scholze, a member of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA's Teen Center.

So where will the funds be allocated?

"A couple of the first projects are going to be a class at UW-L for people in mentor or youth serving professions. Giving them some of those skills and tools that they're going to need so they know how to work with trauma, so they know how to work with motivational interviewing and effective guidance and discipline," added Quackenboss.

