Koenig looks ahead to next step in pro career

Things are starting to move along quickly for former Badger and Aquinas graduate Bronson Koenig.

He's now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks with summer workouts just around the corner.

Koenig took a moment to spend part of his day Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School near Madison for his own two day shooting camp.

Since Koenig agreed to a deal with the Bucks late last week he has been busy working out and trying to get back into playing shape, but the La Crosse native is excited for the next jump of his basketball career.

"Definitely a hectic time trying to get ready for workouts and things like that. It's a roller coaster and getting hurt with my ankle and everything and having to rehab that. Having to stay in shape for the workouts because the workouts are super intense. With higher level players and higher level athletes you really have to stay in tip top shape. It's been a process for sure," Koenig said.

Koenig figures to see plenty of action for the Bucks Summer League team, which starts play Friday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

(Thanks WKOW for contributing to this story)