Walker hopes to boost veteran-owned business in WI

La Crosse was just one of many stops for the governor Tuesday, with a focus on boosting businesses owned by military veterans.

Promotions give businesses owned by veterans support through official branding as such. With that comes certificates and promotional material as well as an official logo showing each business as veteran owned. In La Crosse, Ledegar Roofing, LHI, and Jaco Systems received certificates. The idea is the public may be more inclined to support businesses, knowing that they are veteran owned and also that other veterans may be more encouraged to seek employment at these businesses.

"We know statistically veterans are more likely to hire fellow veterans," Governor Walker said. "That will help us get to our goal which is to ultimately be at full employment for all the veterans who want to be in the workforce."

Ledegar roofing - host of the governor Tuesday - is one of those veteran owned businesses. They tend to agree that veterans may feel more comfortable working with - or for - other veterans.

"We've had veterans in the past who, they definitely felt a better sense of placement and more comfort," said Ledegar Vice President Alex Koonce. "I feel that does go a long way for people who did serve, some people saw some harsh things, and to have some who they can talk about that with and vent that out to a boss or another employee, that does hold quite a bit for that individual."

Governor Walker said this fits in with services already in place to help veterans start their businesses and that this now is a way to help bring more public attention to those businesses and help them grow and prosper in the future.