Walker confident budget will be finished in mid-July

Even though republicans control the state legislature and the governors office, that doesn't mean it's smooth sailing toward a new state budget. But Governor Walker says the disagreements are relatively minor and is confident a budget will pass.

Lawmakers are split on issues such as education spending and how to pay for road projects. During a visit to La Crosse Tuesday, Governor Walker said he expects to sit down with the leaders of the assembly and senate to work it out.

"The debate is about how much more we're going to do. How much more are we going to put in schools, how much more are we going to put into roads, how much more are we going to put into property tax relief..." said Governor Walker. "There aren't huge differences on the issues, it's just a matter of degree, and so my hope would be in the next couple weeks that we get them to work that out."

Walker says they may not make the June 30th deadline but is confident it will be ready in mid-July.